Gas service cut off in Copperas Cove

The City of Copperas Cove says gas service is temporarily shut off to the entire city.

Atmos crews are working to fix the problem and will have the gas service back up as soon as possible.

Celina Cardenas, who is the Atmos Energy manager of communications says the restoration process will continue throughout the day and into tomorrow, and affected customers will not have natural gas service during this time. She says crews from across the area are working on the problem and that they will need to access customers’ natural gas meters throughout this process.

When natural gas service is restored, an Atmos Energy technician will need to enter each customer’s home to reestablish service. A resident 18 years of age or older will need to be present. If the customer is not at home, a technician will leave a door tag with instructions on how to restore service.

