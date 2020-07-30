Gatesville Church Vandalized, PD investigating

GATESVILLE, TX- Gatesville police are investigating after a church was vandalized overnight.

The pastor of Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ called the police after he pulled up to the church to find derogatory marks and symbols of anarchy.



Crews cleaned up the vandalism by the close of business Wednesday but the pastor and the community were both surprised and disappointed by those individuals’ actions overnight.

They’re hoping Gatesville police officers get to the bottom of who’s responsible.



“This broke my heart. I think it’s awful. I hope it’s not Gatesville people doing this. I just can’t believe it,” said one Gatesville resident.



“Outrage, heartbreak, aggravation. It’s unacceptable,” said another, reacting to the vandalism on the face of the church.



Gatesville citizens openly rebuked the vandalism of Mt Calvary Church of God in Christ where a pentagram and a “Circle A” was painted on the face of the church.



Police call what was painted on the church symbols of anarchy.

Clearly visible on the face of the building were words saying “I’ll be sitting on Satan’s lap.”

Fox 44 sat down with Pastor Lee Ford who said what he saw this morning when he pulled up to the church was an absolute upset.



“I got here and saw that obsenery on the building and I was just flabbergasted. I didn’t know what to do. I was stunned and you know it hurt me because it was the church,” said Ford.

Ford has pastored the church for decades, recalling a time years ago where they would leave their doors unlocked without a worry but the times have changed.

“I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been in this town and I’ve been here since 50…I came here in 1961,” he said.



Mount Calvary C.O.G.I.C is predominately an African-American congregation. Police say the possibility of the vandalism being racially motivated can’t be ruled out at this time.

Inmates were left to clean up the mess

But, some good did come out of the vandalism.



Pastor Ford’s son tells us the outpour of support this evening has been overwhelming for him and other church members.

“They came and donated 500 bucks. Another guy drove by and said hey yall go buy some food. He had like 100 bucks in his pocket and gave it to us and said hey yall go buy food for anybody that needs some food,” Kent Ford said.



At last check, police say they are working to find out who vandalized the church but they are asking anyone with any information to come forward and contact authorities.