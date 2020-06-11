Gatesville drive-in will host Garth Brooks concert on June 27th

FILE – In a Friday, July 8, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend a news conference at Yankee Stadium, in New York. CBS said Sunday, March 29, 2020, that it will air a live prime-time special with Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwod performing viewer requests on Wednesday, April 1. The show will be performed at the couple’s home studio with a minimal crew.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Gatesville’s The Last Drive-in Picture Show is one of at least 300 venues for a concert put on by Garth Brooks and Encore Live.

The country superstar announced plans for the June 27th concert Thursday morning. The event is being produced by Encore Live and is being billed as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Tickets will be $100 a vehicle and go on sale through Ticketmaster June 19th. at 11 a.m.

Brooks says streaming the concert to drive-ins allows him to play live music again while avoiding putting anyone in the audience at risk.

Right now, there are 16 drive-ins in Texas that are scheduled to host the concert, but more may be added later. Here is the full list.