Gatesville factory worker tests positive for coronavirus

GATESVILLE, Texas: A 29 year-old Belton man tested positive for the coronavirus and works for the Laerdal Medical Supply plant in Gatesville.

Sylvia Ferrill is a nurse at Coryell Health, where she says she works with the Belton man’s wife. She thinks he could have been more careful.

“Well I’m really concerned that people are not taking the precautions they could take like if he was not feeling well, he should not have gone to work,” Ferrill said. “But, you know, some people have to work so they can feed their families.”

Ferrill works mostly with elderly patients but says their routine has hardly changed.

“I think we’re just a little bit more diligent and we’re watching, you know, if they develop a dry cough or if, you know, they have any of the other symptoms that they might have,” Ferrill said. “Other than that it’s a normal daily thing, we’re just a little bit more heightened with our precautions.”

Like other health centers, they have closed off visitation to the patients for two weeks. While she isn’t too worried about the virus potentially being in Gatesville and could spread, she thinks there is an easy way to prevent it.

“I just want to keep the residents safe and my family safe and I think it’s just precautions,” Ferrill said. “I think everybody needs to use a little common sense.”

The man who tested positive traveled to Barcelona and Paris this month before returning home to Belton. The case is the first one confirmed in Bell County, moving them into phase two of their protection plan.

This case may not change Laerdal’s good standing in the community.

“Laerdal is a very good…they’ve been in business for a long time and they’re a very strong part of this community,” Ferrill said. “I think they will do everything they can do to protect their employees and the community here in Gatesville.”

Witnesses say the Laerdal plant is currently closed.