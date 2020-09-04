Gatesville High School gymnasium briefly put on lockdown

GATESVILLE, Texas – The Gatesville High School gymnasium was briefly put on lockdown Friday, following what was described as an “after-school incident.”

Principal Yancey Sanderson sent out a press release Friday evening saying a district employee noticed a person trying to gain access to a locked vehicle. This person was then questioned, and ran from the area.

Due to Gatesville High hosting a volleyball game tonight, the decision was made to put the gym on lockdown.

The person in question never entered any school buildings, and was detained by local law enforcement officials.

The gym was released from lockdown without incident.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, you can contact campus officials at 254-865-8281.

Source: Gatesville Independent School District