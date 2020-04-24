Gatesville ISD Announces Partnership With Tarelton

Gatesville, Tx – Gatesville has announced a new partnership with Tarelton State University, one that will help their students pursue higher education.

Gatesville ISD has partnered with Tarleton State University through its Distinguished High School Partnership Program. In this new program, GISD students who graduate in the top 25% of their class receive automatic admission to Tarleton.

For students in the top 10% of their class, Tarleton will be adding $1,000 to their annual scholarship awards, while students in the top 25% of their class will receive an additional $500 to their annual scholarship amounts.