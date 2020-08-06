Gatesville ISD Athletics releases ‘return-to-play’ policies for new school year

GATESVILLE, Texas – Gatesville Independent School District Athletics has released its revised “return-to-play” policies and guidelines for the start of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The updates, which take into consideration requirements and recommendations from several state
agencies such as the TEA and UIL, include guidance as far as day-to-day operations as well as various new ways of conducting business and ticket sales related to Game Day athletic events.

The biggest adjustments will be noticed in the sale of tickets to varsity football games, spectator
seating-capacity limits at all events, and other options for fan viewing rather than in person.

For more information, you can view the full document below.

Source: Gatesville ISD

