Gatesville ISD custodian arrested on child pornography allegations

Gatesville ISD has suspended a custodian who is accused by the Attorney General’s office of possessing lewd materials depicting a child.
The suspect is 55-year-old Curtis Pruitt. The Attorney General’s office says the case is the result of someone making a report through the CyberTipline.
Child Exploitation Unit investigators searched Pruitt’s home in Gatesville and say he admitted to uploading two lewd images. Investigators also say they seized multiple items from the home.
Pruitt is currently in the Coryell County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.
Gatesville ISD posted this message on their Facebook page about the arrest:
Law Enforcement officials with the Attorney General’s office notified Gatesville ISD that one of its employees, a custodian, had been arrested on charges of “possession of lewd visual material depicting a child.” According to law enforcement, the inappropriate material was viewed on a personal device at this individual’s home. Although no inappropriate activity occurred on school property, this is an extremely serious charge. The employee was placed on leave while the investigation continues. We do not have any other details at this time, but Gatesville ISD will continue to work closely with law enforcement. “