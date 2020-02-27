Gatesville ISD custodian arrested on child pornography allegations

Gatesville ISD has suspended a custodian who is accused by the Attorney General’s office of possessing lewd materials depicting a child.

The suspect is 55-year-old Curtis Pruitt. The Attorney General’s office says the case is the result of someone making a report through the CyberTipline.

Child Exploitation Unit investigators searched Pruitt’s home in Gatesville and say he admitted to uploading two lewd images. Investigators also say they seized multiple items from the home.

Pruitt is currently in the Coryell County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.

Gatesville ISD posted this message on their Facebook page about the arrest: