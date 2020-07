WACO, Texas - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 101 new cases of COVID-19. The final case count for Saturday, July 11th was 144. The final case count for Sunday, July 12th case count was 57. The total number of cases is 2,658 - which includes 426 recovered, 19 deaths and 2,213 active cases.

64 cases are hospitalized. Of the 64 hospitalized, 54 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. Ten cases are on ventilators.