GATESVILLE, Texas – The Gatesville Independent School District is holding a board meeting Monday night to discuss back-to- school plans.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30, with limited seating for those wanting to listen in.

If you would like to make a comment, you can still do so by e-mailing Superintendent Dr. Barrett Pollard at bpollard@gatesvilleisd.org. Dr. Pollard will then read the comments during the meeting.

Source: Gatesville Independent School District