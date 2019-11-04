Gatesville man arrested following damage to a church parking lot

A church pastor says that a parking lot damaged by a driver ” cutting donuts” cost about $10,000 to repair about a year ago and may take similar work to restore it to its previous condition.

An arrest affidavit says the damage occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning at the King Baptist Church at 6370 FM 1783 in the Gatesville area.

An affidavit filed by investigating deputies said that a pickup had been observed driving in the parking lot squealing tires and that rubber tire marks and grooves and gouges were left in the sealed gravel surface.

The affidavit said that the surface was dislodged or missing in several places.

The affidavit stated that a witness had observed a blue Dodge four door diesel pickup with a flat bed doing donuts in the parking lot and as he approached it, the driver sped off on FM 1783 heading toward Gatesville.

The witness followed the pickup and observed the driver.

The affidavit said a records check turned up a driver’s license associated with the vehicle that was not valid due to prior suspensions.

Following their investigation, deputies filed the affidavit and arrested 19-year-old Lantz Kyler Smith who was taken to the Coryell County Jail.

Jail records indicated he was booked in Sunday on charges of criminal mischief to church property.

Smith remained in jail Monday afternoon.