Gatesville man charged with cattle theft

Cattle graze in a Burnet County pasture as their value at auction continues to plummet while the value meat packers are getting for the meat product is at an all-time high. (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

A 40-year-old Gatesville man has been arrested and has confessed to selling $50,000 worth of cattle that were not his.

Christopher D. Cockrell was arrested following an investigation by a special ranger of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Cockrell had been running the cattle for the victim who lived in Bangs near Brownwood starting in the spring of 2016.

Special Ranger Marvin Wills said the owner of the cattle grew suspicious and demanded that Cockrell gather and sell the cattle for him and terminate their agreement.

The cattle were never gathered.

The investigation began December 4 and only a few days later an arrest warrant for third-degree cattle theft was obtained.

Saturday Cockrell was stopped by a DPS trooper for a traffic violation and a license check showed the warrant and he was taken into custody.

He has since posted bond and has been released.