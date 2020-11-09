Gatesville man charged with multiple counts of child porn

A 42-year-old Gatesville man tracked down through forensic internet investigation has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Jamie Hamilton remained in the Coryell County Jail Monday after following an investigation by Coryell County Sheriff’s deputies that began in September.

His bond was set at a total of $50,000.

An arrest affidavit stated that the investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline got an electronic report from Google reporting a user who uploaded apparent files of child pornography using their Gmail account.

The investigation led to an email account and phone number belonging to Hamilton.

A subpoena to the internet provider connected to the IP address led to an address in Gatesville.

A search warrant was obtained through 52nd District Court for the residence indicated by the investigation which was served October 5.

Also a Google search warrant turned up several folders containing images for what was identified as child pornography.

The affidavit stated that an interview with the suspect resulted in Hamilton admitted to owning the suspect email account and phone number used to open the suspect account.

The affidavit also stated that the defendant was interviewed in what was described as a non-custodial setting and admitted to viewing child pornography for the last twenty years.

He was arrested on Friday.