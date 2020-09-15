Gatesville man charged with threatening to kill three family members

A 46-year-old Gatesville man remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday following a weekend incident in which he is accused of threatening his mother, girl friend and mother with a hand gun.

Randall Smith was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one county of retaliation with his bond set at a total of $85,000.

Deputies were sent to the hoe in the 1500 block of Quail Meadows about 6:15 p.m. Saturday on a reported domestic disturbance with a gun.

While on the way a deputy was informed that the man had left the scene

Deputies were told the disturbance started with an argument about cooking dinner.

He was accused of first assaulting his mother, then when she called another son for help, threatening him with a handgun and threatening to kill his girlfriend.

The arrest affidavit said that all three victims were threatened with the weapon and at one point pointing the weapon at his own head, before putting down the weapon and walking away from the home.

Deputies later located Smith walking along a nearby road and placed him in a patrol car.

At that point he is accused of once again threatening to kill his brother.

One of the female victims was reported to have suffered a panic attack during the incident and was transported to an area hospital.