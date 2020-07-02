Gatesville man facing child injury cases after police investigate disturbance.

Gatesville police report a 22-year-old man is facing child injury and other charges after a response to a domestic disturbance led to discovery of more.

Police arrested Riley Aaron Smith Wednesday on warrants charging unlawful restraint, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, and injury to a child with serious bodily injury and took him to the Coryell County Jail.

The investigation started Monday when Gatesville police went to an address on Crown Drive on a disturbance call.

A statement released by Lieutenant Cody Lee stated that officers met with a woman who reported she had been in an argument with her boyfriend and that when she attempted to leave she was pinned to a couch and restrained.

She was later able to break free at which time the boyfriend, identified as Riley Smith, left in his vehicle.

Lt Lee said that during the investigation, officers learned that a young child in the home had been injured three nights previously when Smith had put her to bed.

Officers noted that there were visible injuries, including a black eye and bruising that the officers said were not consistent with an accident.

Tuesday the child was taken to a hospital for a forensic examination and treatment of her injuries.

Lt Lee’s statement said the examination revealed far more severe injuries to include bone fractures to her spine, foot, another bone and other injuries.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for the additional charges and arrested Smith without incident.