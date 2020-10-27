Gatesville PD arrests grandson in connection with grandfather’s murder

GATESVILLE, TEXAS- Gatesville police are investigating the death of 76-year-old Leonard Carroll Barnes.

Police say they found him around 8:30 Monday morning near his doorway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have arrested the victim’s grandson 19-year-old Kaleb Barns and charged the teen with 1st degree murder.

Neighbors say police have been in their area all day Monday as they continue their investigation into a man who they found dead in a Gatesville home located on the corner of 4th and Bridge street.

Neighbors tell Fox 44 Barnes had lived there at least 10 years.

They described him as “loving and kind” sharing that he grew from being just a neighbor to becoming like family.

Earlier Monday evening, police were still securing the man’s home.

While several neighbors were reluctant to speak on camera, a few tell us the fact this happened this close to their home puts them on edge.

“There was cops out everywhere and I come out and heard the neighbor had been killed. I’ve lived hear a number of years. I mean we’re good friends. You just don’t expect it to happen in your neighborhood,” one neighbor said.

“For this to happen in our neighborhood, I’m shocked. I hope they find the culprit because you do the crime you do the time. That’s my thing. He was a real good friend but he was more family than anything,” said another.

The victim’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

Gatesville PD says their investigation remains very active and asks anyone with information to contact police.