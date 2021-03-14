George Floyd’s visit Waco to talk to the community about unity and peace

WACO, Texas – George Floyd’s uncle Selwyn Jones spoke at New Horizon Baptist Church in Waco to talk to the community about unity and peace.

“If you saw my nephew on May the 25th, if you didn’t have any sickening pit in your stomach, man, woman, or child you don’t have a heart,” says Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle.

Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle expressing how he felt when he first watched his nephews arrest on TV.

“Throughout the whole time its just please don’t kill me and I figured 3 minutes I realized who it was I just sat back on my chair and I wanted to die with him,” says Jones.

Though George Floyd’s death sits heavy on his heart, today he spoke to the New Horizon Baptist Church in Waco about unity and peace.

“This is always a beautiful experience we can get together and celebrate brothers and sisters and rejoice,” says Jones.

He hopes to be able to visit several communities and spread the message.

“Pastor Royce is doing a heck of a job, he’s one of the most energetic enthusiastic young man I’ve ever seen in my life for the cause,” says Jones.

Jones says being able to go out to different communities has been an emotional experience.

“I got about ten thousand letters from mature people just saying hey man you’re doing a great job, in my life I would have never thought I would heard that,” says Jones.

Just last week the house approved the police reform bill, that will ban chokehold arrests alter so-called qualified immunity for law enforcement, which would make it easier to pursue claims of police misconduct.

“I know there is a change I know what is coming everybody’s eyes, ears, hearts and souls are opened,” says Jones.

Now, Jones is waiting to hear from the senate, hoping they pass the George Floyd reform bill.