George P. Bush visits Rapoport Academy students

WACO, Texas – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited Rapoport Academy’s Quinn Middle School in Waco on Tuesday.

This comes as part of his Year of Education initiative.

During his visit, Bush received an up-close and personal look at Rapoport Academy’s state-of-the-art programs.

(Courtesy: Office of George P. Bush)

The commissioner then taught an interactive Texas history lesson to a seventh grade class using reproductions of one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps from the Texas General Land Office archives.

Earlier this year, Bush dedicated 2019 to having a conversation with the future, engaging with students, teachers, and administrators across the state.