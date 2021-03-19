George W Bush and Laura get vaccine at Hillcrest

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush received their COVID 19 vaccines in Waco at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest.

In doing so, they wanted to send a message to the country that ” Together, we can each do our part to get us back to the moments we miss and love — like baseball.”

“What I’m really looking forward to is going to Opening Day in Texas Rangers stadium with a full stadium,” Bush said. “In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated. So, roll up your sleeve and do your part.”