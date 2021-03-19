George W Bush and Laura get vaccine at Hillcrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush received their COVID 19 vaccines in Waco at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest.

In doing so, they wanted to send a message to the country that ” Together, we can each do our part to get us back to the moments we miss and love — like baseball.”

“What I’m really looking forward to is going to Opening Day in Texas Rangers stadium with a full stadium,” Bush said. “In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated. So, roll up your sleeve and do your part.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected