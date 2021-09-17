Georgetown police officer dies of COVID-19

Georgetown police report Police Officer Michelle Gattey passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Officer Gattey was 44 years old.

The department released the following statement:

“Officer Gattey served our country for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force before joining Georgetown PD as an intern. During her internship, Officer Gattey decided she wanted to serve our community and be a police officer. Officer Gattey attended the police academy in late 2020. Officer Gattey began her service as a police officer in January 2021 and was recently selected to be the Georgetown PD’s next Victim`s Service Coordinator.

Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community. She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart.

Her family, her friends, and all of us at the City of Georgetown and Georgetown PD will miss her.”