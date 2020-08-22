Georgio’s Giving Away Bridal Dresses to First Responders, Healthcare workers

Waco, TX- One Waco bridal shop is partnering with Brides Across America to help brides affected by COVID-19.

Georgio’s Bridal is giving away dresses to first responders, military , and frontline healthcare workers, and their spouses. Georgio’s partnered with Brides Across America to donate bridal dresses starting today and Tuesday through August 29th.

Brides who are interested in making an appointment can go to Brides Across America’s website and make a $50 donation to the organization in order to schedule a fitting.

