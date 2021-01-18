German-based floor product company looks at coming to Waco

A German-based, family-owned floor products company could be spending over $31-million dollars on a facility in Waco that would provide at least 42 full-time jobs in the city.

The Waco City Council Tuesday will consider approving a business grant agreement with Uzin Utz North America in a deal that would result in a facility to manufacture flooring installation products.

Uzin Utz North American is a German-based business founded in 1911 and now run by the fourth generation of family members.

They specialize in supplies related to the commercial flooring industry, like adhesives, wood flooring care and treatments, equipment and tile related products.

The company was named a best employer for five consecutive years, best innovator, and is a top 50 company in Germany.

Information in the City Council agenda packet says the company intends to construct and operate the facility in a 15-acre parcel in Texas Central Park.

The jobs created would pay at lest $15.00 per hour and provide health insurance benefits to all employees, paying the majority of their health insurance premium.

City staff have recommended an incentive grant for the amount equal to 50% of the City of Waco’s portion of real property taxes paid for ten years.

The deal would require that improvements to the property would have to be completed by June 1, 2022 with job creation to be complete by December 31, 2024.