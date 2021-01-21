German floor products company reaches agreement to come to Waco

A German based company with facilities all over the world has announced reaching an agreement to build a facility in Waco.

Uzin Utz North America is a subsidiary of Uzin-Utz AG based in Ulm, Germany and is a manufacturer of product installation systems for all types of floor coverings worldwide.

The new facility will be located at the intersection of Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway.

The $34 million investment will yield a 125,000 square-foot manufacturing facility that will produce self-leveling compounds, thin set and grout material for tile installation, and patching compounds under the UZIN brand.

“I’m thrilled that Waco’s economy continues to grow in 2021 with the addition of Uzin Utz, who is bringing good jobs and great capital investments to Waco. This is further evidence that Waco’s pro-business approach makes it an ideal place for projects such as this. Many thanks to our partnerships at the Greater Chamber of Commerce and McLennan County for partnering with the City of Waco on this project and welcome to Waco, Uzin Utz,” said City of Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton stated, “Uzin Utz recognizes that Waco and McLennan County are not only a great place to put a manufacturing company, but also an excellent place to establish its R&D program. Having Baylor University, MCC, and TSTC, as well as the BRIC, calling Waco their home, our business community can benefit from a business relationship with those entities to boost their R&D efforts.”