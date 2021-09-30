Get a free mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WACO, Texas – For the second straight year, Bird-Kultgen Ford is teaming up with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Hillcrest to offer free mammograms to Central Texas women in need of breast cancer screening.

This year’s campaign will kick off on Friday, October 1 at Bird-Kultgen Ford – which coincides with the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Due to the overwhelming need in our community, this year women can schedule their mammograms throughout the entire month of October.

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. Bird-Kultgen Ford is located at 1701 W Loop 340, Waco, TX, 76712.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health