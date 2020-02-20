Get an education on Hands Only CPR

WACO, Texas – The Waco Fire Department is teaming with the American Heart Association – CPR & First Aid to educate the community in Hands Only CPR.

Hands Only CPR is a way for a bystander to step in and save a life of an adult or teen who has collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Recent studies and statistics show immediate chest compressions for a victim even without respirations can save lives.

Most cardiac arrests happen at the home. Survival for patients depends on immediate CPR from bystanders. However, most people do not have proper or professional CPR training. Most of the patients are usually family members or someone you know. The Hands-Only CPR can definitely help save the lives of your friends and loved ones.

Below is the list of the Waco Fire Department Station locations you can choose from to attend the event:

Fire Station #1 100 Peach Street, 76704

Fire Station #2 2625 Park Lake Dr., 76708

Fire Station #3 111 9th St., 76705 (TSTC)

Fire Station #4 1002 Speight, 76706

Fire Station #5 4515 Bagby, 76711

Fire Station #6 2800 Bosque Blvd., 76707

Fire Station #7 1325 N. 5th, 76707

Fire Station #8 4720 Cobbs Dr., 76710

Fire Station #9 315 New Road, 76710

Fire Station #10 7915 Karl May Dr., 76708

(Waco Regional Airport)

Fire Station #11 7600 Imperial, 76712

Fire Station #12 3300 Flat Rock Rd., 76708

Fire Station #14 5401 Speegleville Rd., 76712

The events will be taking place on February 22, February 29, March 7, and March 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Source: City of Waco