Get some free gas in Waco this Saturday night!

WACO, Texas – Gas is about $1.75 a gallon in Waco right now, but what if we told you this weekend you could get it free. Completely free?

Well, that’s what’s happening this weekend at the Bear Mart Gas Station off Waco Drive and 17th Street.

The funeral directors of Serenity Life Celebrations and their family will be giving out free gas to folks in Waco tomorrow from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They say the free gas giveaway is their way to show their support to the community that’s been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say they are aiming to make sure everyone who shows up gets a free fill up. No one is excluded.

The couple encourages anyone to come out if they’d like to take advantage of the free gas give away.