Get some straw to keep your furry friends warm!

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is teaming up with Cribs 4 Canines to distribute straw to people who need it to keep their outdoor pups warm.

New York Bully Crew, one of the shelter’s nonprofit rescue partners who saves the lives of hundreds of dogs with severe medical conditions in Texas every year, has donated 70 bales of straw. The Humane Society will contribute 20 bales donated from local supporters – meaning over 500 dogs in the Central Texas community will be able to stay warm.

If you or someone you know needs straw, you can pick it up at Lowes at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. If you need straw but can’t pick it up, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454 and we will work with Cribs 4 Canines to make sure it is delivered.

Dogs must have shelter – so if you need a dog house, just log onto www.cribs4canines.com/request to ask for one and they will deliver it for free to anyone in need.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas