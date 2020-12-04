Give a furry friend a home for Festivus!

WACO, Texas – It’s a Festivus for the rest of us!

This is what the dogs and cats at the Central Texas Humane Society are saying for a foster event.

The shelter is trying to get every animal into a foster home by December 23rd so that every animal can spend the holidays with a family.

December 23rd is the day before Christmas Eve, and the made up holiday “Festivus” from the TV show Seinfeld that is the “alternative to the pressures and commercialism of the Christmas season.”

For more information, you can visit the shelter's Facebook page.

