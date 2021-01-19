Give a li’l and take a li’l: A Waco church’s mini-pantry

WACO, Texas – A local church is hoping to start a trend in the community of a new way to give back.

The Central Texas Metropolitan Community Church has some new furniture outside – a mini-pantry for people to donate food or take food as needed.

The idea came from an incident at the church’s food pantry a few months ago, where someone snuck in through an open window after hours and stole food.

The church saw it as away to give back to those in need in a unique way.

“I am really pleased. I am excited about it. People have been responding enthusiastically, making plans about bringing by food,” says Central Texas Metropolitan Church Pastor Charley Garrison.

You can drop off or pick up food at the pantry any time at the church, which is located on the corner of 16th Street and Clay Avenue in Waco.