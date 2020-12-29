Give back with your empty boxes

WACO, Texas – Now that Christmas is over, you might have some empty boxes lying around the house.

Retailers such as Amazon are teaming up with local charities to help you declutter your home.

“So basically how it works, we’ve partnered with online brands who ship boxes to customers like Amazon and Nordstrom. So every time when you order something from one of our partners’ brands, you get a box delivered to your home. So now you can put inside the box your old clothes, shoes and any other items you don’t need,” says Give Back Box CEO/Founder Monika Wiela.

Donating is easy – the box can be dropped off with USPS or picked up from your door. You can also print a receipt for use on your taxes.

“You can take any box you have. It doesn’t have to be a box from one of our brand partners. It can be any box, and we ask them to put inside the box – clothes, shoes, items you would like to donate. They will go to our website. They can actually choose a charity they would like to donate to, they print that shipping label out on the box and ship it to the charity,” says Wiela.

2020 has been a hard year for many people. If you are able to give back and donate, it could make someone’s day a little bit better.

“The basic idea is give something which you’re proud of. So when you pack your box, make sure the clothes are in good condition – they don’t have a hole or stains or something. You will actually give [to] someone, and you will create a smile on someone else’s face,” says Wiela.

Any local non-profit organizations can reach out to GiveBackBox.com to get assistance. They will provide donations to the organization. The process is easy – all they have to do is enroll to their platform and will be able to received donations in as a little as three to four days.