GoFundMe page set up to honor Dr. Marcus Nelson with college fund for his two sons

WACO, Texas – The family of former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson is collecting monetary donations for college funds for his two sons.

Dr. Nelson passes away unexpectedly one week ago on Saturday, May 15th.

His family is thanking the community for all the kind words and prayers. They say Dr. Nelson dedicated his life to education and should folks in the community be looking for a way to honor him, they have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his two sons, 16-year-old Austin and 9-year-old Callen.

You can find the GoFundMe page HERE.

Dr. Nelson’s funeral services will be private.