Gold Star spouses gifted new cars at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – Caliber Collision and GEICO have teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to give invaluable gifts to family members who have lost loved ones to the ultimate sacrifice.

The organizations were on hand at Fort Hood Friday to give away two Nissan Altimas to Gold Star spouses in a tear-filled ceremony. Anita Cabral’s husband was killed in action 16 years ago. She works on Fort Hood and winning the car has given her new hope.

“This is gonna be my way to work,” says Cabral. “This is for my livelihood.”

There were plenty of emotions at the unveiling, but a shortage of words. The other winner, Jaylin Henry-Means, lost his husband, a veteran and Killeen native, when he drowned a year and a half ago.

“I can’t thank y’all enough and there’s not enough words for me to show my gratitude,” says Henry-Means. “So, I’m speechless. I’m speechless, man.”

Cabral’s son was just 18 months old when her husband died. Her son is set to graduate high school in May, having gone through almost his entire life without knowing his father.

“I’m just super blessed. Super blessed the S.O.S. thought of me and my family,” says Cabral. “They really take care of us, and I’m really grateful for them. I’m really grateful for what they’re doing for us.”

Chad Hennings won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the 1990’s. Before and after his NFL career, however, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Now he has joined with Caliber Collision to give back to his military family.

“The military is a big family. It is community. And when one of our family members is in need, that’s when they rally the troops,” says Hennings. “Having corporations and organizations like Caliber and GEICO that step up and help fill those needs in our community, man, there’s nothing better. That’s what life is about. And I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Both cars also included additional gifts like dishes and kitchen utensils to help the families.