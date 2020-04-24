Golf Cart Accident claims the life of 1 teen

Hill County, Tx – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office has released information about the accident that claimed the life of a local teenager today.

As first reported by the Lakelander, a 9-1-1 caller reported shortly before noon that a juvenile on a golf cart had fallen off of a cliff at White Bluff Resort on Lake Whitney. Emergency responders reported to White Bluff’s marina, where the victim was taken on a White Bluff rescue boat after initially being placed on a private boat that happened to be in the area.

Further investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that the victim and another male juvenile were riding a golf cart in the area of Overlook Court. The juvenile told authorities that he attempted to stop the golf cart as they approached the cliff, but the brakes did not work.

The driver reportedly jumped off of the golf cart and attempted to grab the cart to stop it but was unable to do so. The victim remained in the golf cart, which went over the cliff.

The driver sought help at a nearby residence and then went to the water to assist the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he died from his injuries.

Responding were the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Hill County Emergency Management, Hill County Precinct 2 Constable, CareFlite, White Bluff Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the victim, and the sheriff’s office extends our condolences to them during this tragic time,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.