Goodwill in need of fitted sheets and adult diapers

WACO, Texas– This week, Heart of Texas Goodwill will continue their efforts to help fight against COVID-19.

Beginning, Tuesday, March 31st through Saturday, April 4th, Heart of Texas Goodwill will be accepting donations for fitted bed sheets and adult sized diapers at Job Connection locations in Waco, Temple, Belton and Killeen. Donations will be received daily by Goodwill Mission Services staff at each location from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm. 

“Please, look through your linen closets, find your old, worn sheets and bring them to Goodwill. Help us repurpose for a purpose.” 

Diaper packages should be new and unopened.

Donation Drop Off locations include the following Job Connection facilities: 
• Waco Job Connection, 1700 S. New Road 
• Temple Job Connection, 4108 S. 31st St. Suite A 
• Belton Job Connection, 2601 Commerce St. B 
• Killeen Job Connection, 4004 E. Stan Schlueter Loop 

Updates regarding this event can be found on Heart of Texas Goodwill social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and on our website, www.hotgoodwill.org or you may contact Serina Cole, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. 

