Gov. Abbott lays out his plan to re-open Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he will allow the stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday, April 30th. He also laid out his plan to re-open the state in phases.

Phase 1 will start Friday, May 1st. It includes allowing all retail, restaurants, and movie theaters to open, but they must stay at 25% occupancy. Gov. Abbott made it clear though that none of these businesses have to open if they do not feel comfortable.

Museums and libraries may also re-open on Friday, under the same occupancy restrictions.

Barber shops, salons, bars, and gyms are not able to open at this time according to Gov. Abbott’s plan.

Included in the plan is minimum standard health protocols for retailers, restaurants, movie theaters, and their customers.

Gov. Abbott is also allowing Texans to take part in outdoor sports starting Friday, as long as they do not include contact or more than four people. This includes sports like tennis and golf.

You can read the full plan below: