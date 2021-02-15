Gov. Abbott sending aid to areas hit hard by severe weather

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state is sending out ‘maximum resources’ to local communities deadly with winter weather and power outages.

Some of those resources will help clear roadways, while other assist essential workers like healthcare providers and power grid workers.

Gov. Abbott and the Texas Military Department has also deployed the National Guard to conduct welfare checks and assist local authorities. They will help get Texans in need to one of the 135 warming centers established across the state.

The U.S. Department of Energy agreed to Gov. Abbott’s request to allow Texas power generators to increase production. The cold weather has hampered that effort, but work is underway to get power production back on line.

Here is a list of the resources deployed so far:

Texas Department of Public Safety: 3,300 Troopers and 3,300 patrol vehicles responding statewide to events in areas adversely affected by winter weather

Texas Military Department: 6 Winter Weather Packages consisting of 90 personnel, 28 High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles, 1 Field Light Ambulance, and 4 Wreckers

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: 585 personnel, 531 4×4 vehicles, 50 UAS, 1 aircraft and 9 K9 teams

Texas A&M Forest Service: 83 personnel, 6 Motor Graders, and 58 4×4’s

Texas Department of Transportation: 2,314 personnel, 695 snowplows, 188 loaders, 55 Motor Graders and 757 4×4 vehicles

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: 1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team and 4 Severe Weather Packages consisting of 1 Task Force Leader, 1 MIST,1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team each on stand-by