Gov. Abbott speaks at Temple Chamber’s Salute to Business event

TEMPLE, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the trip up Interstate 35 Tuesday night as the special guest and keynote speaker for the Temple Chamber of Commerce.

Governor Abbott delivered the keynote address at the Chamber’s Salute to Business event. This event aims to highlight the Temple community’s numerous successes and to gain insight from successful individuals throughout the state.

The governor’s visit served to highlight the City of Temple’s growing economic diversity, investments, and workforce.

