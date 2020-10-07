Gov. Abbott: Texas bars can open with some restrictions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he is easing some of the COVID-19 restrictions and letting bars re-open under certain circumstances, starting Oct. 14th.

His office says county judges can work with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to allow bars to open at 50% capacity. Another restriction is customers must stay seated while eating and drinking.

There is no occupancy limit outdoors for outdoor areas, and employees do not count against the capacity limit.

You can read the full announcement from Gov. Abbott here.

Gov. Abbott allowed bars to reopen back during the Summer, but ordered them closed again when COVID-19 numbers spiked in Texas.

On Tuesday, 3,872 Texans were diagnosed with COVID-19. 78 people died from the virus, bringing the total to 16,111. Only two Texas counties have not had a case of COVID-19: King County and Loving County.

Patrick Whitehead, the president of the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association and Texas Winery PAC released this statement: