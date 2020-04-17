Gov. Abbott: Texas public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 10, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday afternoon that Texas public schools will remain closed to in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced it supports Gov. Abbott’s decision. “While a difficult decision to make, it is the right one for our families and communities –and the only one that makes sense for Texas at this time,” TEA stated on its Facebook page. “We remain firmly committed to the health and safety of our students, families, and communities.”

He made that announcement while outlining his plan to reopen the state. Gov. Abbott says the first step is forming a strike force to plan how to proceed.

Strike Force

The order created a statewide strike force comprised of business and medical leaders from around the state, including Matress Mack and Ross Perot Jr.

It will also be headed by Texas’ top political leaders such as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Abbott stressed that while he is beginning a re-opening in Texas, it “must occur in stages.”

Re-openings

Beginning on Monday, April 20, all state parks will be allowed to re-open. Visitors will still be required to wear face masks, stay six feet away from people that do not live in the same home, and a ban on groups larger than five.

On Wednesday, April 22, current restriction on medical procedures and surgeries will be loosened. Abbott claimed that hospitals have “plenty of capacity” and that the state had a large supply of protection gear for doctors.

An example of a procedure that will be allowed to restart is a diagnostic to test for cancer.

By Friday, April 24, all retail stores in the state will be allowed to operate as “retail-to-go.” It will operate the same way as restaurants have been doing takeout service since the social distancing restrictions went into effect back in early March.

Abbott did not mention when restaurants and bars would be able to re-open for full, in-house service.