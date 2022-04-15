WACO – (FOX44) — Gov. Greg Abbott plans to tour the tornado damage in Bell County on Saturday. That is according to the office of St. Representative Hugh Shine.

The number of damaged structures has increased from 63, as reported Thursday, to 76 in Bell County. This number includes all structures, and can range from minor damage to total destruction. Officials say this number is not expected to change going forward.

Governor Abbott issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County in response to severe weather which impacted the communities on Tuesday.

Texans who experienced damage as a result of the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) iSTAT survey. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov.