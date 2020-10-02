Gov. Greg Abbott announces federally-funded COVID-19 testing sites in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the State of Texas and City of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County.

HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. An initial three testing sites will operate daily from October 7-10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and future locations/dates will be announced next week by city officials. These testing sites have been established through a partnership with the City of Waco, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, MD, the State of Texas, the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, Baylor University, the Waco Convention Center, Waco ISD, McLennan Community College, and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The testing locations are:

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd

Waco, TX 76711

Waco Convention Center

100 Washington Ave

Waco, TX 76701

McLennan Community College

1400 College Dr

Waco, TX 76708

For hours of operation and registration details as well as future testing dates throughout October, you can visit www.covidwaco.com. To save time, pre-registration is recommended by going online and printing out your completed registration form. If you do not have access to a printer, you can complete the form or print it out at any of the four Waco Libraries or three Community Centers locations at no charge. Registration will be available on-site.

Waco Transit will be providing free transit rides to anyone going to or from a testing site for testing.

Source: City of Waco