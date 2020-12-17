Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Waco attorney to 54th Judicial District Court

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Susan Kelly as Judge of the 54th Judicial District Court in McLennan County, effective January 1, 2021, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Susan Kelly is an attorney in private practice in Waco. She is board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and is licensed to practice law in both Texas and Colorado. She is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, The Federalist Society, The Judge Abner V. McCall American Inn of Court, and the McLennan County Law Library Committee.

Kelly is a member and a former president of both the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association and the McLennan County Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, and a board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Educational Institute. She is a member and former board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and a former member of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.

Kelly is a member of the Waco Chamber of Commerce, and is a graduate of its Leadership Waco program. She is a former board member and president of the Waco Civic Theatre. She is a member of the Baylor Alumni Association and a Life Member of the Baylor Law Alumni Association.

Years ago, she established the McLennan County Indigent Defendants’ Clothes Closet to provide appropriate courtroom attire for indigent defendants on trial. It is still used and is housed in the 54th District Court. Kelly received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Baylor University, and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University School of Law.

Source: Office of Governor Greg Abbott