Governor Abbott announces Film Friendly Texas designation for City of Mexia

AUSTIN/MEXIA, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the City of Mexia has been designated a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.

This comes after the City of Mexia completed the multi-step training and certification process, and will help to grow local jobs and local economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production.

The City of Mexia now joins more than 140 Film Friendly Texas communities which are receiving ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.5 billion in local spending and created more than 154,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2019.

Source: Office of Governor Greg Abbott