Governor Abbott directs TWC to apply for federal lost wage assistance funds, additional $300 a week for unemployment

The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AUSTIN,Texas- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has applied for additional unemployment benefit funding made available through President Trump’s Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.

If granted, this funding will provide an additional $300 per week in benefits for qualifying Texans receiving unemployment benefits.

The Executive Order, signed August 8, 2020 provides $300 a week in additional unemployment payments to claimants eligible for more than $100 of certain state unemployment benefits who are experiencing unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claimants currently receiving unemployment through TWC should continue to request payments as normal.

Eligible claimants should expect to receive the additional benefits on their first payment request on or after August 23, 2020.

These funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending August 1, 2020.

To apply for unemployment benefits or to request payment visit ui.texasworkforce.org.

All claimants should keep their mailing and email addresses current in the unemployment benefits services system to prevent delays.