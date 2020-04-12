Live Now
Governor Abbott extends disaster declaration for entire state

Local News
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 10, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas- Texans will be staying home longer than the original declaration planned.

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

The disaster declaration was originally issued on March 13th.

It provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

“By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

