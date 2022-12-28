Austin, Tx (FOX44) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that several area schools will be receiving grants as part of a program called Jobs and Education for Texans.

These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair, and dentistry.

“Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” said Governor Abbott. “Through these training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state’s booming economy.”

“It’s important to identify high-demand jobs, but it’s critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high demand jobs of both the present and future.”

Area schools receiving the grants include: