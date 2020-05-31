Governor Greg Abbott declares state of disaster following violent protests

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 10, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas- Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties.

This declaration says since May 29, 2020, there have been threats and incidents of violence in several cities across Texas that have endangered public safety.

According to the declaration, “in response to the ongoing threats of violence and looting, the Governor have activated the Texas National Guard and deployed numerous state resources, including Texas Department of Public Safety peace officers.”

“While all Americans are entitled to exercise their First Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained, all persons are kept safe and healthy, and property is protected,” says Governor Abbott.

View the full declaration here.