TEMPLE, Texas – Grace Temple Ministries is holding a vaccine clinic this weekend with the help of Temple Fire and Rescue.

The church has 270 vaccines to give out this Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Temple Fire and Rescue will administer the shots.

If you want to take part, the church says you must be 55 or older and be a Temple resident.

To register, you can call 254-778-8036 or go to the Grace Temple Ministries Facebook page for more information.