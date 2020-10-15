Grand Jury clears officer in Booker Street shooting incident

A McLennan County Grand Jury has cleared a Waco Police Officer of any wrongdoing in connection with an August 29th incident in which a shot was fired at Booker Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

No one was injured in the discharge of the officer’s weapon.

The action occurred as officers responded to a reported civil disturbance that involved multiple people including a woman with a bow and arrow.

Officers arriving on the scene found the woman with the bow sitting in a nearby field alone.

The initial report indicated the woman did not comply with orders but instead was reported as pointing the compound bow at the officer, drawing back the bow.

The officer then fired one shot.

The 39-year-old woman was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Waco Police Department Special Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and forwarded the case to the McLennan County district Attorney’s Office upon completion. The investigation completed concluded that the officer involved followed state law.

The officer involved is Waco Police Officer Gbolahan Fadeyi who has been an officer for 26 years and is currently assigned to the patrol division. As is common practice, Officer Fadeyi was placed on administrative leave during the investigation but has now return to full duty.

Chief Gentsch stated “We are very appreciative of the hard work done by the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, and the McLennan County Grand Jury. We are also thankful for the hard work done by Officer Fadeyi who is now being put back to full duty as a conclusion of the Grand Jury’s decision that Officer Fadeyi followed state law.”