Grand jury indicts man in Temple French Avenue murder

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against 18-year-old Christopher James Deleon, Jr in connection with the February 24th shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Deleon had been found at the scene of the shooting had initially been held pending charges which came as the investigation was completed.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of East French Avenue in Temple early on the morning of February 24.

The victim was identified as Clair Hernandez, who was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where she died the next day.